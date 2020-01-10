Linda "Linn" L. Mohler
POLO, Mo. - Linda "Linn" L. Mohler, 76, Polo, went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at her home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions suggested to: Polo Christian Church or Christ Cupboard Food Pantry, in care of funeral home.
Funeral service: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
Visitation: one hour prior to service, at church.
Burial: Zimmerman Cemetery, south of Polo.
Arrangements: Stith Family Funeral Home, Polo.
