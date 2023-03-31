Clarence A. Modlin Jr., 97, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023, under the care and prayers of his children.
Clarence was born in Rochester, Missouri, on Oct. 13, 1925, as the only child of Clarence A. and Cleta R. (Gerber) Modlin. After graduating from Benton High School, in St. Joseph in 1943, he served in the U.S. Navy, stationed in Oakland, California, and was honorably discharged in 1946.
Clarence started working at the age of 12, working on farms, packing houses, and pumping gas. After serving in the Navy, he became a carpenter, first remodeling apartments with his father-in-law. He used the GI Bill to take correspondence courses on blue-print reading and construction, and was soon leading construction projects as superintendent. He led the construction of many of the commercial buildings in and around the St. Joseph area.
He courted Rita V. Tannheimer, then a recent graduate of the Convent of the Sacred Heart in St. Joseph, and they were married on July 19, 1945, at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Oakland. Clarence and Rita were Catholic and raised their family at the Cathedral of St. Joseph.
Clarence was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Rita.
Clarence is survived by his nine children, Alfred, of St. Joseph, Frank (Suzie), of St. Joseph, Mary (Jerry) Lester and Martin (Robyn), of St. Joseph, Rita (Phil) White, of Smithville, Missouri, Joe (Sue), of Savannah, Missouri, John (Jeanne) and Mike (Joelle), of St. Joseph, and Pat (Terri), of Faucett, Missouri; 27 grandchildren; 54 great- grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 1, at Cathedral of St. Joseph, with a Parish Rosary recited at 8:45 a.m., followed by visitation, and Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
The family suggests memorial donations to Bishop LeBlond High School or the Cathedral of St. Joseph Church, in lieu of flowers. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
