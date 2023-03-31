Clarence A. Modlin Jr., 97, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023, under the care and prayers of his children.

Clarence was born in Rochester, Missouri, on Oct. 13, 1925, as the only child of Clarence A. and Cleta R. (Gerber) Modlin. After graduating from Benton High School, in St. Joseph in 1943, he served in the U.S. Navy, stationed in Oakland, California, and was honorably discharged in 1946.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.