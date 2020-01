Regina Mobley

BRAYMER, Mo. - Regina Mobley, 79, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

Survivors: husband, Carl Mobley, of the home; one son, Russ Mobley and fiance;, Lisa Murray, of Kansas City, Missouri; one daughter, Debbie Magerrell, of Syracuse, New York; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one sister, Diane Degroat, of Kansas.

Cremation was held.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Arrangements: Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.