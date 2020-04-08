Moats, Brice S. 1964-2020

Brice Sheridan Moats, 55, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020.

He attended Lafayette High School

He was preceded in death by: his mother; stepfather; and his sister, Erma C. Ball.

Brice is survived by: brothers, Phillip R. Markt, of St. Joseph, Jeffrey R. Jones, of King City; and sister, Robi L. Blake, of Casper, Wyoming; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Moats has been cremated under the care of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Inurnment will be at a later date.

www.heatonbowmansmith.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.