Mize, Glen E. 1956-2020

Glen Everett Mize, 64, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

He was born March 31, 1956, in Kansas City, Kansas, to Everett and Lucile (McGary) Mize.

Glen was very active in the Salvation Army and American Legion.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Nathan Mize.

Survivors include: children: John Mize, Lucy Mize and Heather Kornele; grandchildren: Luke Mize, Mackenzie Wacaser, Eric Wacaser, Rylei Kornele, Olivia Kornele; brother, Carl Mize (Jeanette); nephews, Sam and Gary Mize.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the American Legion or the Salvation Army.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.