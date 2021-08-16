WATHENA, Kan. - Carol A. Mix, 80, of Wathena, passed away Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at her home.
Carol was born on Dec. 23, 1940, in Elwood, Kansas, to George D. and Ethyl May (Thompson) Weythman.
She worked factory work all her life.
Carol married Leroy Mix on June 23, 1984, in Troy, Kansas. He preceded her in death on Feb. 29, 2016.
She was also preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors: children: Debbie May (Darwin Sr.), Kansas City, Missouri, Michael Clifton, St. Joseph, Stacy Herrington (Toyia), Boliver, Missouri, Angel Mix, Helena, Missouri and Ted Mix, St. Joseph; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service: 12 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021,
At the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, in Wathena.
Friends may call after 9 a.m. Monday.
Due to the rise in Covid, family suggest face mask required.
Visitation: 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, one hour prior to service.
Burial: Bellemont Cemetery, Wathena.
Memorials: St. Joseph Animal Shelter.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
