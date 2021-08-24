Martha Corene Mitts, 100, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
She was born Oct. 12, 1920, in Tarkio, Missouri, to Millard and Elsie (Black) Logan.
Corene married Charles Henry Mitts on Nov. 16, 1942. He preceded her in death.
She then shared over three decades of her life with Walter "Brownie" Brown until his death in 1987.
She was a bank teller for 45 years.
Corene enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting, and gardening. She also was a longtime member of Deer Park Methodist Church.
She loved her family and spending time with them.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Jack Logan, Millard Logan, Marlin Logan, and Marjorie Goacher.
Survivors include her daughter, Shirley Pierce (Dick); four grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; sister, LaVaun Powers; numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.