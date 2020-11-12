HAMILTON, Mo. - JaVain E. Mitten, age 93, passed away on Nov. 2, 2020, at his home near Hamilton, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his much loved wife, Norma; parents, Clayton and Johanna Mitten; brother, Merlyn Mitten; sister, Joyce Christensen; and son-in-law, Lloyd Moore.

He is survived by his daughters, Igleedtis Moore, of Gardner, Colorado, Lanna (Don) Cain of Lathrop, Missouri, and Cherrie (Jim) Wittman, of Kansas City, Missouri; six grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Cremation entrusted to Hidden Valley. Services will be at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.