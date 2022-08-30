All the angels in heaven were waiting to greet her when Verena (Young) Mitchell passed peacefully in her home at Vintage Gardens, in St. Joseph, on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.

Verena was born Oct. 11, 1940, to Audrey and Clyde Young, in Pueblo, Colorado. "Vee" grew up adoring her older brother, Clyde Jr, (C.B). They remained close their entire lives until CB passed in 2013. Vee graduated Centennial High School, Pueblo, in 1958 where she was a Cheerleader, captain of the women's ROTC, a member of national honor society, a princess on the Homecoming court and the Snowball Winter Homecoming Queen. She attended Colorado State University where she was a cheerleader and a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. Vee would also proudly say that she spent the summer of 1959 attending the University of Hawaii in Honolulu where she took ukulele and golf classes.

