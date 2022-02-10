Meril "Gene" Mitchell, 79, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at his home. He was born April 8, 1942, in Savannah, Missouri, son of Ellen and Charles Mitchell. He attended Christian Brothers School. He worked at Buchanan County Road & Bridge as a Mechanic. He enjoyed working, plumbing, and mechanics and he loved John Wayne. In his younger years he loved fishing and hunting. Gene was a member of Souls Harbor Pentecostal Church.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Vonnie Lee Mitchell; second wife, Sharon Kay Mitchell; daughter, Melinda Kay Mitchell; and six siblings.
Survivors include, daughters, Vickie (Keith) Rothwell, Tracy Moran and Deborah (Tim) Woosley, all of St. Joseph; step-daughters, Linda (Darlene) Alexander, Tami (Tim) Power, Glenda Wilson and Dana Alexander; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; siblings, William Mitchell, Charles Howard Mitchell, Levi Marion Mitchell, Juanita (Beecher) Adkins, Marie Ellen Wells and Loetta Sue Dow.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. JoAnn Springs officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Mr. Mitchell will be cremated following services.
Memorials are requested to the Soul's Harbor Pentecostal Church.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
