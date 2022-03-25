Charles H. Mitchell Jr., 76, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at his home.
He was born June 18, 1945, in Plattsburg, Missouri, son of Ellen and Charles Mitchell.
Charles worked as an over the road truck driver for many years. He enjoyed fishing, going camping, renovating old equipment and playing pool.
He was a member of Souls Harbor Pentecostal Church.
Charles was preceded in death by: his parents; former wives, Carolyn Jean Mitchell and Lucille Collie; stepson, Randy Stallsworth; brother, Gene Mitchell; and sister, Alberta Mooney.
Survivors include: children, Charles Mitchell, Richard Mitchell, Kelly Stallsworth, Jakey Mitchell, Carol Sue (Jesus); and his children from 2nd marriage, Tina (Chuck) Robinson, Jay (Carrie) Collie of St. Joseph and Daisy Helton; siblings, Pete (Sharon) Mitchell, Juanita Adkins, Ellen Marie (Wendell) Wells, Susie Dowell and Levi Mitchell; 32 grandchildren; and 68 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be 6 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. JoAnn Springs officiating.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. on Friday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Mr. Mitchell will be cremated following services.
Memorials are requested to the Soul's Harbor Pentecostal Church.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.