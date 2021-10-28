Mitchell, Galen 1975-2021 O'Neill, Neb.

O'NEILL, Neb. - Galen Eugene Mitchell was born March 31, 1975, to Gary Eugene and Bonnie June (Huber) Mitchell. He spent most of his school career at the USD 429 school district in Troy, Kansas, where he graduated in 1993. Galen furthered his education at Cloud County Community College from 1993 to 1995 and then went to Kansas State University where he graduated in 1998 with a degree in animal science.
Galen met his true soulmate while at Kansas State. He married Shawna Hollinger on June 13, 1998. Together they built a solid family and life together. Galen and Shawna lived in many places that molded him into the person he was but the most notable ones were Lyons, Kansas, Ulysses, Kansas, Troy, and O'Neill, Nebraska.
Galen worked many jobs but he found his passion in cattle feeding. He worked at McPherson County Feeders, Grant County Feeders, Premium Feeders, and found his forever home at Herd Co. Galen loved working with his hands building things. He was a welder all his life and took up woodworking about three years ago. Galen was as stubborn as they come and didn't know a stranger. He could strike up a conversation and make a new friend anywhere.
Galen became a father in February 2005 when he and Shawna gave birth to their first daughter, Sarah. In October 2008, Galen was blessed with another daughter, Grace. He was a devoted husband and father who truly loved his family. He had a strong faith which started many years ago with his Grandmother Mitchell. Galen was a member of the Faith Community Church, in O'Neill.
Galen was thrown a curveball in December 2019 when he was diagnosed with cancer. He powered through the doctors, the waiting, and the treatments with a tremendous amount of courage and strength. Galen lost his battle with colon cancer on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, with Shawna, Sarah, and Grace by his side. He knew that he was well loved and will be tremendously missed by all that knew him.
Galen is survived by his wife of 23 years, Shawna of O'Neill; daughters, Sarah and Grace Mitchell, both of O'Neill; parents, Gary and Bonnie Mitchell, of Troy; in-laws, Jim and Mary Hollinger of Lyons; sister, Nancy Gabbert of Weston, Missouri; brother-in-law, Bryan (Leanne) Hollinger, of Lyons; nephew, Craig Gabbert, of Weston; nieces, Bailey Gabbert of Platte City, Missouri, Aubrey (Josh) Hall of McPherson, Kansas, and Bailey Hollinger of McPherson; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.
Galen was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gordon and Marjorie Mitchell and Eugene 'Red' and Erma Huber.
Funeral Services for Galen Mitchell, age 46, of O'Neill, Nebraska, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Faith Community Church with Rev. Paul Harder officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Biglin's Mortuary.
A Memorial Service will continue 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Troy Christian Church, in Troy, Kansas, with Rev. Tom Eastman officiating. Memorial Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at Troy Christian Church.
Galen passed away Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota, after a courageous two year battle with colon cancer.
Memorials may be directed to a college fund established at Pinnacle Bank for Galen's children.
Arrangements are entrusted to Biglin's Mortuary of O'Neill. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.