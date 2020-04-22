Mitchell-Ewing, Jo Ann 1941-2020

OMAHA, Neb. - Jo Ann Mitchell-Ewing passed away April 16, 2020.
She was born May 1, 1941.
Survived by: her daughter, Sandra (Thomas) Preston; two sisters, Louise Rucker, of St. Joseph, and Shelia Hendrix, of Omaha; five grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends
Private family inurnment Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Arrangements: Kremer Funeral Home, 6302 Maple St., Omaha, NE 402-553-3155.
kremerfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.