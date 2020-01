ALBANY, Mo. - Eva Ann Mitchell, 58, Albany, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at a St. Joseph hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri.

Burial will follow in Yankee Ridge Cemetery, Ridgeway, Missouri.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.