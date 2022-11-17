Mitchell, Dale E. 1924-2022 Bethany, Mo. Nov 17, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BETHANY, Mo. - Dale E. Mitchell, 98, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.Survivors: sons: David (Barbara), Kansas City, Missouri, Dennis (Rhonda), Ridgeway, Missouri; daughters: Dalene Madison, Olive Branch, Mississippi, Debbie Herring, Memphis, Tennessee, Darcy (Jerry) Willis, Belton, Missouri; 16 grandchildren; 26 great- grandchildren.Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, First Baptist Church, burial Morris Chapel Cemetery with Military Honors.Family visitation 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the church. Tributes may be left at www.bethanymemorialchapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Morris Chapel Cemetery Tribute Visitation Christianity Military Honors St. Joseph Mo. Burial × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Nov. 17, 2022 Late Notices, Nov. 16, 2022 Late Notices, Nov. 15, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesNew coffee shop set to open near North ShoppesOfficer-involved shooting under investigation in St. JosephLet's get ready to Crumbl! Cookie shop to open on Dec. 1Man shot by police charged with weapons offenseTeen hospitalized after receiving gunshot wound to the legRivals face off in district championship matchupsColumbia man arrested after woman found dead in carLivestock Exchange Building in doubt after sale to local companyTesting Ground: MTN DEW Fruit QuakeSt. Joseph Transit routes temporarily suspended
