Carolyn Jean Mitchell, 70, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in St. Joseph. She was born Nov. 11, 1951, in St. Joseph, daughter of Gertrude "Maxine" and Clifford "Doyle" Parham. She worked at choices as a caretaker. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing cards, and studying the bible. Carolyn was a member of Souls Harbor Pentecostal Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jakey Cogdill; and sister, Alma Stiglic.
Survivors include, former husband, Charles H. Mitchell, Jr.; children: Tina (Chuck) Robinson, Charles Mitchell, Kelly Stallsworth, Richard (Rhonda) Mitchell, Carol Sue Morales, and Jakey Mitchell; 22 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; brothers, Clifford Parham, Richard (Sandy) Parham, and Gary Parham; sisters, Sharon (Pete) Mitchell, Roberta (Willie) Walker, and Doylene (Eddie) Ball.
The family will receive from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Funeral services: 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. JoAnn Springs officiating.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.