Minyard, Effie R. 1935-2022 Faucett, Mo.

FAUCETT, Mo. - Effie Rose (Moppin) Minyard, 87 years old, of Faucett, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Feb. 3 2022.
Effie was born on Jan. 4, 1935, in Henrietta, Missouri. She was the daughter to George Andy and Mamie Pearl (Mershon) Moppin and she was one of 14 children. She worked as a seamstress for many years. She loved to sew and crochet.
On June 11, 1971, in Weston, Missouri, Effie married Floyd Edward Minyard.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, George Andy Moppin Jr, Fred Moppin, Melvin Moppin, Kenneth Moppin, Albert Moppin, D.C. Moppin and Stanley Moppin, sisters, Mary, Martha, JoAnn, Mamie and Eva Belle; one stepdaughter, Janice Marie (Minyard) Gales; grandchildren, Lawrence Charles Havensand Melisa Sue Miller; great-grandchild, Jackson Robert Bragg; and a great-great-grandchild, Allen Lee Ezell.
Left to cherish her memories is her husband Floyd of 50 years of the home; one sister, Glenda Sue Viles; five sons, Charles Glen Havens, Kenneth L. (Sherrie) Havens, John Leroy Miller Jr, Freddie Dean (Kerry) Miller and Randall Wayne (Brenda) Havens; and one daughter, Vicky Darlene Dalene (Everett) Marshall; and two stepchildren, Edward D. Minyard and Timothy W. Minyard; 22 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and six great-great- grandchildren.
A celebration of life is being planned for a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
