Marjorie Marie Helms Minor-Gregory left this world for her heavenly home on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
She was born Nov. 4, 1925, on a farm south of Pattonsburg, Missouri, and was the daughter of Clarence and Ethel (Collins) Helms. She attended school in Santa Rosa, Missouri.
On Nov. 11, 1941, she was united in marriage to Max James Minor. There were six children born of this marriage, Barbara (Leroy "Sonny") Phillips, of St. Joseph, Sharon Shackelford of Seminole, Florida, Janet Yarnell, of St. Joseph, Bruce (Alice) Minor of Waconia, Minnesota, and Mary (Steve) Ingraham of Tuttle, Oklahoma. Marjorie has nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Marjorie worked in the cosmetic department at Townsend & Wall, K-Mart, Hirsch's Department Store and Merle Norman before retiring. After retirement, she volunteered at Heartland Hospital.
On Dec. 31, 1992, Marjorie married Roy Gregory of St. Joseph.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Max J. Minor; her second husband, Roy Gregory; a son, Richard Lee Minor; a great-grandson, Dustin Beaman; her parents; brothers, Ralph and Harley Helms; and a sister, Elma McQueen.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends one hour prior, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Marjorie Minor-Gregory as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.