Gloria Ann Minor, 91, St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 6, 2021.
She was born April 26, 1930, in St. Joseph, to Willie and Helen (Awbrey) Wills. She was a lifetime resident of St. Joseph.
Gloria married Jack McDonell in 1947. He preceded her in death in August 1981. She married her soulmate, Scott Minor, on Oct. 20, 2002. He preceded her in death on July 31, 2021.
Gloria enjoyed gardening and was a great cook. She was especially known for her macaroni and cheese. She also taught all of her children how to cook. She was dedicated to her family.
She also was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Mary Mildred Lyons.
Survivors include her children, Michael McDonell, Vicky McDonell, Sherry Sharp (David), Mark McDonell, Christopher McDonell (Cindy), and Rhonda Wyland (Dan); 18 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the charity of the donor's choice.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.