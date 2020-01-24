Orville J. Minnis, 84, of St. Joseph, passed away on Jan. 22, 2020.

Orville was born on April 12, 1935, in St. Joseph, to the late Sylvester and Florence (Miller) Minnis.

He was a 1953 graduate of Christian Brothers and a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

He also received his degree at Hillyard Technical School as a Machine Technician and worked at Sherwood Medical.

Orville wed Mary AnWisneski on Jan. 15, 1955, in St. Joseph.

They were involved in Marriage Encounter and Mir House together until her passing, on Jan. 16, 2013.

He is also preceded in death by his parents and sister, Merna McLellend.

Orville enjoyed: crossword puzzles, woodworking and fixing things.

Survivors: son, Larry (Kathy) Minnis; daughters, June (Mike) Stancliff and Barbara (Mike) Wolff; five grandchildren: Nathan Stancliff, Rachael Stancliff, Andrew Minnis, Chris Wolff, Laura Wolff.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

Rosary will begin at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

The family will receive friends following the Rosary, until 7 p.m.

The family suggests memorial contributions to House of Bread or Mir House.

www.heatonbowmansmith.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.