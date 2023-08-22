Minnie Louisa (Babcock) Miller-Zimmerman-Ray went to her Lord and Savior at 8:19 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, surrounded by many of her family members.
Minnie Lou was born Nov. 25, 1928, in Agency, Missouri, daughter of Nancy P. (Deatherage) and Roy E. Babcock. She graduated from Agency High School as valedictorian.
She married Jack H. Miller at the home of Rev. Floyd B. Taylor, in St. Joseph on Dec. 25, 1947. They had three children, Patricia Ann, Connie Jean and David Alan Miller. After 40 wonderful years together, Jack died on June 24, 1987. She then was married to Waldo E. Zimmerman seven years, and Richard G. Ray 13 years. Minnie Lou felt she was blessed to have married three special men (all WWII veterans).
A member of Wyatt Park Christian Church since Dec. 11, 1955, she was very involved in church activities, was a Deacon, then Elder, member of Christian Women's Fellowship, youth leader, Vacation Bible School teacher, sang many years in the choir, and received a Life Service Award from her church July 7, 1996. She sang with Mother Singers, Sweet Adelines, St. Joseph Community Chorus, and Early American Singers. She was happy that her children and grandchildren shared a love for music as well. At times three generations sang together in the church choir.
Minnie Lou worked for Westab, in St. Joseph, Kemper Insurance Company, in Chicago, Illinois, and retired as an Underwriter for American Family Insurance Company locally in 1986.
Minnie Lou loved BINGO, Wheel of Fortune, and watching her Royal's baseball games right up to the end!
Minnie Lou was preceded in death by her three husbands; her parents; stepmother, Lillian Nelson Babcock; brothers, Chester Ralph, Virgil Lee, Roy Dale, Homer, Gene; and sister, Helen Joy Williams; beloved son, David A. Miller; grandson, Adam Lyndon Heard; son-in-law, Joseph B. Prashak Jr.; and step-granddaughter, Emma Catherine Ray.
She is survived by two daughters, Patricia Prashak and Connie Heard (Roger); daughter-in-law, Michelle Miller-Vandevort (Ted); and her beloved sister-in-law, Joan Miller, in Bolivar, Missouri; stepsons, William E. Zimmerman (Georgia), St. Louis, Missouri, and Richard F. Ray; stepdaughters, Jennifer Wineinger and Peggy Tarpein (Dan); stepbrother, Barry Nelson, (Sonya); stepsisters, Charlotte Brinton and Phyllis Flinchpaugh, who lives in Springfield, Missouri. Minnie has six grandchildren, Angela Prashak Neville (Bob), Brian Prashak (Amy), Brianna Miller Bottorff (Eric), Ashton Miller Cecil (Julian), Katie Heard Schweder (Clint), and Lane Heard (Janna). Minnie has eight great-grandchildren Liam, Adilyn and Ashlyn Schweder, Madelyn and Molly Sidwell, Max and Ivy Cecil, and Oliver Joseph Prashak; five step-grandchildren, Amy Ellis (David), Matt Wenzel (Andrea), Megan Wenzel (Guy) Thevenot, Jordan and Caleb Ray; and step-great- granddaughters, Kylee Schweder Anderson (Jake), Rachel Neville, Morgan and Sami Ellis, Hannah, Chloe, Emma and Ella Wenzel, Emery Thevenot, and Joycelyn Bottorff; as well as numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation and Service Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Wyatt Park Christian Church, 2623 Mitchell Avenue, St. Joseph, MO 64507. Public visitation 10 to 11:30 a.m. Service 11:30 a.m. followed by interment at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials can be made in Minnie Lou's memory to Wyatt Park Christian Church at the address above.
Services under the direction of Heaton Bowman Funeral Home. Please see full obituary at www.heatonbowmansmith.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
