Minnick, Stanley J. 1957-2020

PATTONSBURG, Mo. - Stanley John Minnick, 62, Pattonsburg, formerly of Kellerton, Iowa and Grant City, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, near Tarkio, Missouri.

He was born on Oct. 27, 1957 in Delphos, Iowa, the son of Lawrence and Clarice (Stephens) Minnick.

On Nov. 4, 1984, he married Diana Miller in Kellerton.

She survives of the home.

Stanley was a graduate of Grand Valley High School in 1976.

He loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved celebrating the Fourth of July, and lighting fireworks and carving pumpkins for Halloween.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; brother, Stephen Minnick; and sister, Edith Shoemaker.

He is also survived by his children: Joshua Minnick (significant other, Jessica Spainhower) Grant City, Missouri, Gary Munyon (significant other, Terry Vangundy) St. Joseph, Elizabeth (Kelly) Hughes, Pattonsburg, and Elijah (Ashley) Minnick, Kansas City, Missouri; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchildren.

Stanley has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg.

The family will hold a Celebration of life from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Pattonsburg City Hall and Fire Station, Pattonsburg.

Inurnment will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com.