EASTON, Mo. - Patricia L. (Pike) Mink, formerly of Easton, passed away at her home on Jan. 18, 2020.

She was born on Oct. 4, 1942, to the late Vinton and Anna Lee Pike.

Patricia is survived by: sons: Paul, Scott, Dan and Chris Mink; and brothers, Darrel and Ronnie Pike.

She was preceded in death by daughter, Sherri McGee.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.