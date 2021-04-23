Mink, Lawrence N. 1937-2021 Stewartsville, Mo.

STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. - Lawrence Neil Mink, 83, of Stewartsville, passed away on April 21, 2021.

He was born on Sept. 4, 1937, to David Ewing and Alma Helen (Harned) Mink in Fillmore, Missouri. He had many fond memories of his time at Marion School in Holt County, and he was a proud graduate of Fillmore High School in 1955 and NWMSU in 1959, with a degree in Business Education.

On June 9, 1963, he was united in marriage to Catherin Gann. After their marriage, they lived in Easton and later purchased a farm near Hemple, Missouri, where they raised their family and farmed 80 acres.

Mr. Mink began his teaching career Easton High School. When Easton and Gower merged,, he became a proud East Buchanan Bulldog. He taught typing, drafting and industrial arts. He retired in 1993, after 32 years. Mr. Mink also drove the school bus for over 30 years.

Lawrence was the Superintendent and Sunday School Teacher at Easton Presbyterian Church for many years.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; sister, Barbara Hollis; and brother, Douglas Mink.

Lawrence is survived by: his wife, Catherin; children: Eric Mink, Rachel (Mark) Rush, Amy Saxton (Scott Herring), Monica Mink, Jason (Becky) Mink, and Amanda (Dennis) Jung; grandchildren: Montana and Jackson Rush, Michael (Hannah) Saxton, Sarah (Grant) Herbel, Hannah Saxton, Andy, Adam, Gracie, Gus, Clara, Cecelia and Hugh Mink, Niki (Dalton) Fogle, and Wyatt and Wade Jung; two great-grandchildren, Jayden and Maverick Fogle; brothers: Rev. Donnie (Pat) Mink, Steve (Martha) Mink and David (Lisa) Mink; several nieces and nephews; cousins; and many friends and fellow farmers.

Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 23, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower, Missouri.

Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at the funeral home.

Burial: Blakely Cemetery, Easton, Missouri.

Donations may be made to Blakely Cemetery or Pleasant Grove School. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.