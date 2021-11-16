TARKIO, Mo. - Harvey D. Mills, 82, Tarkio, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, Tarkio.
Preceded: parents, Jess and Preshie (Smith) Mills; brother, James Mills; sister, Barbara Erwin; nephew, David Joesting.
Survivors: wife, Kyra Mills, Tarkio; sons, Andrew and Peter (Henriette) Bachle; grandsons, Shawn, Trevor, Landon, Tim; sister, Darlene (Kenneth) Joesting; brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert Erwin, David (Cheryl) Rengstorf, Roxann (Robert) Albrecht; nephews, Steve (Julie) Joesting, Jon (Sheila) Erwin, Donnie (Jamie) Erwin; great-nieces and nephews, many dear friends.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Open visitation 9 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m.
Interment: Prairie Hill Cemetery, Tarkio.
Memorials: County Schools Booster Clubs.
Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home.
www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
