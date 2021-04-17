Gary H. Mills

EUGENE, Ore. - Gary Howard Mills lost his battle with Multiple Sclerosis on Monday, April 5, 2021. He was 81 years old.

He is survived by his beloved wife Joyce of almost 59 years; daughter, Wendy; daughter, Cindy (Marc); and son, Jon (Denise); his grandchildren, Taylor, Daniel, Lexie, Jorden and Haley; and great-grandson, Colson; as well as his sibling, Harold Jr., Steve (Patsy) and Judy and his mother Gracie; along with several friends, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harold E. Mills who was managing editor of the St Joseph Gazette.

Gary was born in Kansas City and raised in St. Joseph. He left Missouri to join the United States Marine Corps after high school. He had many passions and hobbies: skydiving was at the top of that list. Many will remember that he taught skydiving in Medford, Oregon, and he was the skydiving Santa Clause at the Eureka Mall during the holidays in the late 70's. He also enjoyed camping, dredging for gold on the Trinity river, rock climbing, kayaking and hiking. His love of the outdoors led him to open an outdoor store in Eureka, California where he raised his family and later retired to Vida, Oregon, to live by the McKenzie river.

As his MS progressed, he enjoyed his outings with his family and friends and loved Bingo. The family would like to thank his Veterans care team as well as his Visiting Angels team that took great care of him over the years.

He will be greatly missed by all who loved him along with is sense of humor and his smile.

A small family service will be held at a later date. Condolences can be sent to: Joyce and family at 1574 Coburg Rd., #346 Eugene, Oregon 97401 As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.