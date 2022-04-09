GLADSTONE, Mo. - Benny Leslie Milling, 74, Gladstone, Missouri, passed away, on April 6, 2022.
On Aug. 18, 1947, he was born in Santa Barbara, California, to Robert and Margaret (Pool) Milling.
He married Judy Dhesse on Sept. 15, 1973.
Benny received his bachelor's degree from Texas Wesleyan University. He proudly served his country in the Marine Reserve. For 32 years, he worked at BLM Packaging, as President/CEO. Benny, at the same time, worked in sales at Arrowhead Containers, retiring in 2016.
He was a true gentleman. He was kind, thoughtful, hardworking, and cared deeply for his friends and family.
When Benny wasn't working you could find him playing golf, singing in the choir, staying active, in the pool with his grandkids cheating at Marco Polo, and eating toast with butter.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Linda Banks, Charles Milling, and Judith Lokey.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Milling; children, Melissa and Brad Voigt; grandchildren, Caedmon, Zeke, and Mack Voigt; sister, Lorie Milling.
Farewell Services & Public Livestream 10 a.m. Tuesday, Brookdale Presbyterian Church. Interment Terrace Park Cemetery 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Kansas City, Missouri. The family will gather with friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Young Life KC North or United Cerebral Palsy.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
