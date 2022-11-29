Milligan, Ralph D. 1939-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Ralph D. "David' Milligan went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, after a long illness. David was born on Oct. 3, 1939, in Jameson, Missouri to Ralph Richard and Emma Esther (Babbitt) Milligan.

David was in the grocery industry all his life with Green Hills and Fleming Foods. He was involved in Boy Scout Troop 215, and became a member of Mic O Say as Big Mystic Vision, and had taken a trip to Philmont Scout Ranch.

