Milligan, Ralph D. 1939-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Ralph D. "David' Milligan went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, after a long illness. David was born on Oct. 3, 1939, in Jameson, Missouri to Ralph Richard and Emma Esther (Babbitt) Milligan.
David was in the grocery industry all his life with Green Hills and Fleming Foods. He was involved in Boy Scout Troop 215, and became a member of Mic O Say as Big Mystic Vision, and had taken a trip to Philmont Scout Ranch.
He was an avid sports fan, enjoyed shooting hoops with his children when they were younger, watching his grandsons play sports and attending their band concerts, and later walking the family dog.
Preceding him in death were his parents, sister Wanda and her husband Tom, two brothers, Verl and Donald and four nephews.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Sherry; a daughter, Kim (Kevin) Pistole of Columbia, Missouri, a son Kyle (Leigh) Milligan of St. Joseph; four grandson's; Andrew (Celeste) and Carson Pistole, Quinn and Porter Milligan and a great-granddaughter, Maddison; sister-in-law, Kathy and a brother Delbert (Patsy) and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
We want to thank all the staff at Living Community as well as Traditions Hospice.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Nov. 30,2022 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Mr. Milligan will be cremated under the care of the funeral home and graveside services with military honors will be Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at 1 p.m. Oaklawn Cemetery in Ravenwood, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
