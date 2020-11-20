Milligan, Anita B. 1934-2020

BETHANY, Mo. - Anita Beth Milligan, 86, Bethany, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at a Bethany nursing home.

She was born on May 1, 1934, in a farm home west of Eagleville, Missouri. Anita was the daughter of John Frank and Lona Edith (Bensyl) Milligan.

Anita Beth attended different Harrison County schools, growing up and graduating in 1952 from Gilman City High School.

She worked as the bookkeeper for MFA in Bethany for nearly 40 years. She also spent countless hours volunteering for numerous groups and causes. She loved flowers and gardening.

Anita Beth was a member of the Bethany First Christian Church and numerous clubs and organizations including the Elizabeth Harrison Chapter of DAR, Sorority, Bethany Garden Club, Hook & Eye Club, Quilt Guild, RSVP, OATS, Harrison County Hospital Auxiliary, and Relay for Life to name a few.

One of Anita's favorite hobbies was to dress up as a fictional character to celebrate a holiday or event. She would then make visits to schools, nursing homes, and businesses in costume. Some of her favorite costumes were Mrs. Claus, The Easter Bunny, Uncle Sam, Betsy Ross, a Pilgrim Woman and as an Irish Leprechaun to name a few.

Anita Beth was known as "Neet" to many and as "Aunt Neet" to her three nephews, their wives, and their children.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Frank and Lona Edith Milligan; her brother-in-law, William D. McClure, and a niece, Connie Sue McClure.

Anita is survived by her sister, Edith E. McClure, Bethany; nephews, Mark (Dorothy) McClure, Sherman, Connecticut, Scott (Jacqueline) McClure, Bethany, and Lynn (Jenn) McClure, Platte City, Missouri; great-nephews and niece, Levi (Sheana), Sarah (Kevin), Cody, Derek, Alex, and Andy; and five great- great-nephews and nieces, Damien, Kasper, Lylah, Harvey, and Zoey.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Burial will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home where friends may call after 9 a.m. Saturday. Social distancing will be observed and masks are mandatory according to the wishes of the family.

Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church of Bethany, Harrison County Hospice, and/or Donor's Choice in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.