William Clarence "Bill" Miller, 84, St. Joseph, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.

Bill was born to William Sr. and Emma Sharp Miller in Troy, Kansas. William was united in marriage to Judy Allen, July 6, 1962. They were married 39 years. He joined the military at 17 years old. He was in the Army and Air National Guard from 1953 to June 7, 1962.

Bill had a 60 year sales representative career with various companies; Nu Way Rental/Division of Fautless Laundry; Sara Lee Tea & Coffee; Cains Coffee; Oats Transportation.

Bill enjoyed his bowling! He had a career high of 298 and was in the St. Joseph Bowling Association for 52 years. He was also a member of Eagles Lodge, Chamber of Commerce, Missouri Restaurant Association and Woodson Chapel.

He is survived by children, Cheryl (Mike) Petesch, Terri (Jim) McLaughlin, Tina (Jeff) Lawrence; four grandchildren and eight great-grand- children.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Judy Miller.

Visitation is Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at noon to 2 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Funeral services will be Jan. 4, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel .

Internment to be at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Troy, Kansas following service Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at 11:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Cystic Fibrosis and American Diabetes Association.

Online condolences may be made at heatonbowmansmith.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.