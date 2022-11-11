Tristian Chance Matthew Miller, 19, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in St. Joseph. He was born Feb. 21, 2003, in St. Joseph, son of Christina "Krissie" and Harold Miller.
He enjoyed making music, playing video games, computers, selfies, painting, and drawing. He loved hanging out with friends and family especially his baby sister, Khloie, and Isabella. Also hanging out and getting in trouble with his best friend, Brandin, riding motorcycles and bikes up and down our road.
Tristian was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Jerry W. Swinney; maternal great- grandmother, Rose Boyles; paternal great-grandfather, David F. Bennett Sr.; paternal grandfather, Harold E. Miller; and uncle, Brandin Swinney.
He is survived by his parents, Harold and Krissie Miller; maternal grandmother, Susie C. Swinney; paternal grandparents, Tammy (Henry) Miller-Campbell; sisters, Brea Ann, Isabella Miller and Khloie Miller; paternal great-grandmother, Linda Warner; aunts and uncles: Jerry (Jennifer) Swinney II, Angelique Swinney, Shiela Swinney-Dillman, Dalton Swinney, Dustin T. (Melissa) Miller, Joshua Miller, Heather Bennett, David Bennett III, Jason Bennett, great-aunt, Fern (Rick) Blanchard as well as several cousins.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday with a memorial service and public live stream following Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at 7 p.m. at the Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Jacob McMillian officiating. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Tristian Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.