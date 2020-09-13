Timmy Lee Miller, 54, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in St. Joseph. He was born October 17, 1965, in St. Joseph, son of Donna and Allen Miller. He graduated from Benton High school class of 1984.

Timmy was preceded in death by his father, and brother, Randy Allen Miller.

Survivors include: mother, Donna Miller; daughters, Catherine Miller and Cheyenne Miller; son, Chase Miller.

Mr. Miller will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.