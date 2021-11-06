MIDDLEBROOK, Mo. -We sadly announce the death of Teresa "Terri" (Loeffelholz) Miller, 57, of Middlebrook.
Terri passed away on Oct. 16, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Festus, Missouri.
Terri was born on Jan. 29, 1964, in Kearney, Nebraska.
In 1981, she married Lester Miller (Middlebrook) and they later separated.
She was predeceased by her mother, Patricia Johnson Mallard, Savannah, Missouri and siblings: brother, Jay Loeffelholz, step brother, Gerald Mallard and step-brother, Isaac "Ike" Mallard.
Terri is survived by: her father, LaVerne Loeffelholz of Savannah and wife, Kathy; step-father, Vern Marquart of Middlebrook; her daughter, Felicia Miller of Lakewood, Colorado; her siblings: Tod Loeffelholz, Savannah, Kurt Loeffelholz of Savannah and wife, Mary Anne; Larry Mallard, step-brother of Jay, Oklahoma; one grandson, Devin Miller of Middlebrook; and one great-grandchild.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at the Faith Bible Church, 19610 US Hwy 169 in St. Joseph and officiated by Rev. Kevin Haywood.
Her ashes will be buried in the Kearney City Cemetery in Kearney, Nebraska, at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.