Miller, Stephen R. 1942-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Stephen R. Miller, 80, of St. Joseph, died May 26, 2022. He was born March 7, 1942, in St. Joseph to Roy E. and Mary Jane (Duncan) Miller. He graduated from Central High School in 1961.
Prior to retirement he worked for Safeway Grocers for over 30 years.
Stephen married Mary E. Miller on June 11, 1961, and she preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include two daughters, Vicky Miller and Cherie Darr; bother, Mike Miller; sisters, Jeannie, Mary and Linda Johnson; and brother, Chauncy Johnson; and other relatives and friends.
Stephen loved to travel. He collected Coca-Cola memorabilia; liked doing yard work; watching Westerns; and Elvis movies and music. He was a workaholic, loved flea markets and all animals loved him. He Loved all sweets especially pies, cakes and cookies that Mary baked for him.
Mary and Steve loved the children they cared for, Danielle, Alex, Lexi, Kaidyn, Isaac, Mitch, Bree, Aiden, and Austin.
Special thanks to Craig and Julie Mosher for the love and support they gave us during this journey.
A celebration of Life will be held at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
