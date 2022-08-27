Rosie Miller (Catherine Rose Ann), 72, of St. Joseph, passed away on Aug. 24, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
She attended St. James Catholic School and Benton High School. On Nov. 8, 1968, she married the love of her life, Michael A. Miller. She was a stay at home mom until her children graduated high school and then worked at The Family Planning Center for over 10 years.
Rosie loved spending time with her family, especially watching and cheering on her grandchildren in their various activities. There was no place too far to travel. She also loved working in her flower garden.
Rosie was preceded in death by her parents, Mike and Lucille Thomas; brothers, Jimmy and Mickey Thomas; her aunt, Catherine; and uncle, Johnny; parents-in-law, Cliff and Addie Miller; brother-in-law, Rick Zeblean.
She is survived by her husband of almost 54 years, Mike Miller; sons, Kevin (Lana), Cliff "Rusty"; daughter, Denise (Derek); grandchildren, Tara (Scott), Sydney (Emilio), Hunter, Tanner, Rob (Frankie); great-grandchildren, Lillian, Noah, Hannah, Nash, Brianna; sisters-in-law, Brenda (Ed), Cyndi; brother-in-law, Jim (Julie); multiple nieces and nephews.
Rosary 5 p.m. with visitation following until 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Funeral service Monday 10 a.m. in our chapel. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to American Cancer Society. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.