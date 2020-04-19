Miller, Rosemary 1928-2020

TOPEKA, Kan. - Rosemary Miller passed away April 12, 2020, in Topeka. She was formally of St. Joseph.

Rosemary was born Oct. 19, 1928, in Wednesbury, England. Her parents were Albert Ball and Rose (Potts) Ball.

She is most likely remembered from working at Magoon's Delicatessen, from the early 1960s to late 1970s.

Rosemary is survived by: her daughters, Susan Miller, Cynthany Miller; and sisters, Lillian Ross-MacKenzie and Marion Williams.

No service is planned. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.