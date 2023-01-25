Miller, Ronald D. 1949-2023 St. Joseph, Mo.

Ronald D. Miller, a.ka. Naldo, passed away the evening of Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, with both his children at his side. He was born Oct. 6, 1949, to Merle C. Miller and Wanda J. (Sarver) Miller.
He is survived by his children, Michelle (Jason) and Ryan; also, brothers, Danny (Veronica) Miller, Tim (Julie) Miller; nephew, Jason (Alecia) Miller; nieces, Julie (Dennis) Reed, Katie (Cody) Denton, and Emilee (Greg) Sagaser; great-nephews and nieces, Emily, Trevor, Wyatt, Rachel, Jacob, Reece, Joel, Ike, Kaylee, and Lexi; and of course his little four legged companion, Izzy.
Ronnie fought a courageous battle against cancer and refused to give up, even during his last moments. There was the right way, the wrong way, and then there was Ronnie's way.
There was no doubt he was a fighter. He served his county in the Vietnam conflict. He was awarded 21 medals for his service and bravery, which included three Purple Hearts, six Bronze Stars, and the Silver Star, second only to the Medal of Honor. He saved several lives without concern for the risk of losing his own.
After his discharge, he headed west to California. There he teamed up with his unofficial third brother, Carey, to sell high end motor homes to the stars by day, building and racing hot rods at night. Ronnie later returned to St. Joseph to raise his family where he was an honest mechanic and later became a glaziuer. His charisma made him a recognizable face at the job sites and lead to him making many friends in all the different trades.
Ronnie found he had a natural knack for golf and enjoyed meeting up to play. His theory was "If Ricky D. and the boys want me to come play, I don't mind showing up and taking their money." Ronnie also loved to cook and being surrounded by the people he loved. If you were at his house, he already made plans to feed you before you got there.
He retired from Wesley's Glass and Local Union 558 in 2011. After retiring, he was able to spend more time with many friends chasing a little white ball around grassy areas all over the county. He made many more friends and met a lot of people while perfecting his game. Also made a few bucks on the Calcutas, Longest Drive, and other golf tournaments.
Another pleasure he had was taking his baby girl, Izzy, around the block (five miles) on his golf cart. Along the journey they would stop and visit friends they had made. He often said he was "nothing but nice", but that was not always the case. However, based on the experiences he had, "that's understandable."
He will truly be missed by his family and many friends, and that, too, is understandable!
Ronnie wasn't one that attended milestone events, so the family will honor his wishes and host a celebration of life at a later date this spring. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
