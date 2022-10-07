Richard "Dick" Miller, 78, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.
Dick was born Aug. 2, 1944, in St. Joseph, to James and Mary Miller. He was 1962 graduate of Lafayette High School. On April 11, 1966, he married Betty Cadwallader.
Dick worked over 30 years for Affliated Foods. He was a lifelong Royals and Chiefs fan and a huge dog lover. He loved classic cars and enjoyed listening to Elvis Presley, Tom Petty and Stevie Nicks. He was a selfless man, always giving to others.
Dick is preceded in death by his wife, Betty; his parents; in-laws, Dent and Janice Morriss; nephew, Eric Thompson; nieces, Mary Andres and Lisa Andres; brother-in-law, Kirby Wagner; and close friends, Clarence Pixler and mother-in-law, May Jarvis.
Survivors include daughter, Kimberly Thomas (Marty); grandchildren, Ryan Thomas (Chris), Megan Thomas-Witkowski (Jim) and Josh Thomas (Jay); five great-grandchildren; siblings, Jim Miller (Connie), Janet Wagner, Debbie Despain (Harry), Tammy Berry (Steve); sister-in-laws, Linda Gentzell (Dennis) and Brenda Marney (David); niece, Hallie Morriss-Thompson; several nieces and nephews, and friends Larry and Kathy Archer, Doris Pixler and Beverly Garland.
Funeral service 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service. David H. Mejia officiating. Interment Helena Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.