Penny Sue Miller, 80, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
She was born Feb. 22, 1941, in St. Joseph to Henry and Goldie (Shidler) Miller. She attended Krug School, where she learned life skills.
Penny was a longtime member of Wyatt Park Baptist Church and was involved in Sunday School there.
She enjoyed exploring St. Joseph on the city bus. She also liked doing puzzles and watching classic TV shows and game shows.
Penny held a special place in the hearts of many and will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother; and a sister.
Survivors include extended family members; special friend, Amy Jenkins; and her church family at Wyatt Park Baptist.
Farewell Services 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, Wyatt Park Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Wyatt Park Baptist Church or InterServ.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
