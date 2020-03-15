Patrick A. Miller

FAIRFAX, Mo. - Patrick A. Miller, 55, Fairfax, died at Community Hospital Fairfax, March 13.

Survivors: wife, Tiffany; sons, Cole and Conner; all of the home in Fairfax; daughter, Cassi(Justin) Ward, Stewartsville, Missouri; mother, Linda Deming, Fairfax; brothers: Rick Miller, Fairfax, John Miller, St.Joseph, KevinMiller, Kenneth Miller, both of Millersville, Maryland; two grandchildren.

Celebration of life: 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, Renovation Church, 3822 Cook Rd. St.Joseph MO 64505.

Visitation: 4 p.m. until service time, at the church.

Obituary information can be found at: Patrick-allyn-miller.forevermissed.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.