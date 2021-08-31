Nina Mae Meadows Harner Miller, 85 years old, of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully at her home on Aug. 29, 2021.
Nina was born on Feb. 22, 1936. She was born to Linvell and Winifred Meadows on a farm near McFall, Missouri.
Nina married "Monk" Harner, who preceeded her in death. Later she married Jack Miller. They lived in California until his passing. Nina returned to St. Joseph to be near her family. One of her biggest joys was the children she helped her brother raise, Beau and Niki Meadows.
She loved to get together with her siblings' monthly, and have a rousing conversation about the latest hot topics in the news. You could find Nina faithfully reading the newspaper, planning her next quilting project, and playing with "Sparky" her dog.
She attended Grandview grade school and graduated in 1954 from King City High School.
Nina was preceeded in death by her parents; brother, Donald Meadows; sisters, Marilyn Pierce, and Betty Barnes; husbands, Marlin "Monk" Harner and Jack Miller.
Surviving siblings and in-laws; Sue Meadows, Cameron, Missouri, June Craven, Olathe, Kansas, Ed and Marsha Meadows, St. Joseph, Curtis and Lee Meadows, Albany, Missouri, Bill and Janet Meadows, Pacific, Missouri, Roger Barnes, St. Joseph, and Darrell and Linda Meadows, St. Joseph.
Surviving her is her step son, Greg Harner, and 21 nieces and nephews, who loved her very much.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Freudenthal Hospice. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
