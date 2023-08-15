SAN ANGELO, Texas - Melvin Neal Miller, 88, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in San Angelo, Texas.
He was born on Sept. 21, 1934, to Kenneth N. and Frankie E. (Beaman) Miller, in St. Joseph.
He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War serving on the USS Mt. Katmai. After his time in the Navy, Melvin worked as a tile and linoleum installer in the Denver, Colorado, area and later retired from Heckman Carpets, in St. Joseph.
On June 21, 1981, he married Sharlene K. Sieckmann, in Trenton, Missouri. She survives of the home.
Melvin was previously a member of the Community Presbyterian Church, where he was baptized, and was most recently a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in San Angelo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his first wife, Dolores (Stafford) Miller.
Survivors include his wife, Sharlene Miller, of San Angelo; children, Michael Miller (Aryn), of Longmont, Colorado, and Linda Hersco (Patrick), of Denver, Colorado; granddaughter, Rebecca Nickel (Chris); and great-grandson, Aiden Nickel.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 2 p.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
