Melvin L. Miller Sr., 75, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

He was born Oct. 10, 1944, in Maryville, Missouri.

He married the love of his life, Judy Fetty on May 13, 1963; she survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Fern (Carlisle) Miller.

Melvin had a keen business sense, with the wisdom to know when to sell and begin a new venture, he started and sold many successful businesses including: American Paving and Maintenance, Stripe-A-Lot and American Storage.

With all of his successes in life, Melvin was still a very low key, humble person, who had a quick wit and loved teasing anyone who walked in the door.

Loving father of: Carla Jahnke (Frank), Melvin Miller, Jr. (Allison), Andrew Miller (Amanda); THE BEST grandpa to: Jennifer Puett (Brandon), Franklin Jahnke (Shilo), Kelci Miller, Cash Miller, Teagan Miller, Rylee Miller, Holton Porter, Heidi Porter; proud great-grandfather to Alexandria Puett, Gemma Jahnke.

He had two siblings, sister, Marlene Miller and brother, George Marvin Miller, along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Melvin was a strong, proud man who was very much loved by his family and will be truly missed!

His last words were "Trump 2020".

Services will be held at a later date, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Obituary and guestbook at: simplifyfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.