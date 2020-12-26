Mary Frances Spangler Miller, 78, of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Snohomish, Washington.

She was born on Sept. 3, 1942, in St. Joseph, to Aubrey James and Mary Catherine (Daily) Spangler. Mary was the second of four children.

Mary married Gerald Virgil Miller on Oct. 7, 1960. He preceded her in death Feb. 2019. Mary and Jerry were high school sweethearts, that grew a marriage of 58 loving years together.

Gerald and Mary had two daughters, Jerralee Ann (Echterling - Saulsman) and Tammy Lisa (Mrkvicka).

Mary and Jerry were loving and fun parents that provided their children with a happy childhood and many wonderful memories, throughout the years.

Tammy's passing in Oct. of 2016 from breast cancer left their hearts broken for their remaining time. Tammy was the source of much joy and companionship to them.

Mary lived her entire life in St. Joseph, except for the short time she lived with her daughter, Jerralee, and son-in-law, Brian Saulsman, in Washington State, where she passed away. They were both so happy to have this time with her in their home.

Mary's life was centered around her loved ones, her home, and her faith.

Mary was blessed with five grandchildren, whom she loved very much! She was always there to support, help, and spoil whenever possible.

Mary enjoyed walking the beautiful trails on the Parkway near her home. Mary also enjoyed bird watching. Her tree filled yard attracted many birds, especially cardinals, which she loved to watch. After Jerry's passing, she took great care of his cats for him.

Mary was also preceded in death by: her parents; brother, James Aubrey Spangler (Jodi); sister-in-law, Jill Elardo Spangler; and son-in-law, Dennis Echterling.

Survivors include: brother, Rodney Spangler; sister, Therese Brown; brother-in-law, Jerry Brown; daughter, Jerralee Echterling Saulsman(Brian); son-in-law, James Mrkvicka II; grandchildren: Caitlyn Echterling Reeve (Daniel), Max Echterling, James Mrkvicka III, Joshua Mrkvicka and Jordon Mrkvicka; and numerous nieces and nephews. But mostly, nephews.

Thoughts and condolences may be sent to Mary's Family at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Arrangements were placed in the care of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel of St. Joseph for a small family service, due to COVID.

Mary will be laid to rest at Mount Olivet Cemetery in St. Joseph.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to your favorite charity. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.