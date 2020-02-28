Savannah, Mo. - Martha Jane Miller, 94, of Savannah, passed away at a local senior care facility on Feb. 25, 2020.

Martha was born March 19, 1925, in Guilford, Missouri, to Earl W. and Elsie G. (Brittain) Manship.

She was a 1943 graduate of the Bolckow High School.

Martha lived in Guilford, Rea and Bolckow, Missouri, before graduation and moved to St. Joseph, where she was employed by the Army Effects Bureau.

She married Virgil Leonard Miller, Dec. 1, 1945, after he returned home from WWII. They made their home near Bolckow, where they engaged in diversified farming, until they retired and moved to Savannah in 1985.

Martha was a member of the United Methodist Church for 74 years, first at Bolckow and then Savannah.

Serving God was her highest calling.

Other interests were gardening, rock hunting, mushroom hunting, fishing and playing cards, with her family and friends.

She served in many areas of her community as Sunday School teacher, 4-H cooking and sewing instructor, 4-H Andrew County food judge, Andrew County Republican Committee Woman and election judge, and most recently the greatest sports fan for her grandchildren.

She was known to be an awesome cook, and housekeeper with irresistible food and floors so clean you could eat off them.

She will be greatly missed by family, but rejoicing in glory with Jesus Christ.

Martha was preceded in death by: her husband, Virgil Miller; parents, Earl and Elsie Manship; brothers, W. V. "Bill", Donald and Alva Manship; and sister, Mildred House.

Survivors are: four daughters: Donna Louise (Dusty) Baumann, of Greenville, Texas, Adala Carlene (Keith) Neff, of Maitland, Missouri, Sheila Rose (James) Ruse, of Gallatin, Missouri, and Pamela Jane (Lloyd) Sybert, of Bolckow; 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Additional survivors are: sisters, Lorraine Waugh and Ruth Chambers; and brothers, Dale and Lester Manship.

Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Open Door Christian Center, in Bolckow.

Visitation and family receiving times will be from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Open Door Christian Center, in Bolckow.

Burial will follow Bolckow Cemetery, Bolckow. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.