Marquitta (Pawling) Miller, 89, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, In Kansas City, Missouri, at The Gardens at Barry Road Assisted Living.
She was born May 3, 1933, in St. Joseph, to Robert and Emma Pawling.
She was a 1951 graduate of Lafayette High School and married Richard "Dick" Miller in 1954. He preceded her in death in 2002 after 48 years of marriage.
Marquitta was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers, Robert (Evelyn), Quentin (Marjory), Russell (Marie); sisters, Dorothy (Norman) Oehrle and Marjorie (Fred) Dougan.
She is survived by her niece, Linda Hill and family of Gladstone, Missouri. Linda has been her caregiver for over 20 years. Nieces, Janice Oehrle Fukasawa (Gary), of Overland Park, Kansas, Kathy Cast Bock (Steve) of Overland Park, Donna Pawling, of St. Joseph, Judy Pawling Abrisz (Dick) of Old Appleton, Missouri; nephews: Alvin Pawling (Midge), John Pawling (Debbie) of Kirksville, Mo, Danny Pawling (Wanda) of St. Joseph, Gary Oehrle (Nancy) of Livermore, California, and Bill Pawling (Lynda) of Warrensburg, Missouri, and Paul Cast of Overland Park; many great-nieces and nephews and friends from all over from places they had lived with Dick's job with Katz, Skaggs and Osco Drug; plus her very close friend and CPA, Paul Koivisto, of Payson, Arizona.
Memorial Services 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, St. Peter Lutheran Church. Inurnment Ashland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or St. Peter Lutheran Church.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Condolence cards may be sent c/o Linda Hill, 6508 N. Bellefontaine Ave., Kansas City, MO 64119. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
