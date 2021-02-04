TOPEKA, Kan. - Margarete Genevieve Miller, 95, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away on Feb. 1, 2021, at University of Kansas Health System - St. Francis Campus.

Margarete was born on Sept. 1, 1925, to Robert and Carrie (Case) Bashor in Union Star, Missouri.

Margarete is survived by her daughters, Sandra K. (Dave) Meneley, Jo Ann "Jody" (Byron) Waldy; sister, Frances (Danny) Simpson; eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; son, Charles R. Miller; brothers, Leroy Bashor and Larry Bashor.

Graveside service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, 10 a.m. at the Topeka Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Shriner's Children's Hospital, Helping Hands Humane Society, Highland Heights Christian Church, or to The American Heart Association.

