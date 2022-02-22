Miller, Luanne 1955-2022 Stanberry, Mo.

STANBERRY, Mo. - Luanne Miller, 66, Stanberry, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at a Savannah, Missouri, senior living facility.
She was born on Oct. 11, 1955, in Nodaway County, Missouri, the daughter of Max R. and Deloris M. (Hinkle) Talmadge.
On April 10, 1976, she married Marvin Miller in Stanberry. He preceded her in death on Sept. 19, 2010.
Luanne was a member of the First Baptist Church of Stanberry and assisted with the Stanberry Girl Scouts. She enjoyed camping, crafting, and decorating for the holidays.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and her father and mother-in-law, Lloyd and Mary Jo Miller.
Luanne is survived by her daughters, Angela (Justin) Combs, St. Joseph, Amy (Jason) Washam, Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren, Nathan, Landon, Brynn, and Maddox; brother, Herb (Shirley) Talmadge, St. Joseph; uncle, Don Hinkle, King City, Missouri; aunts, Twila Barr, Savannah, and Janie Buckridge, Stanberry; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. Burial will follow in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Stanberry Senior Center and/or the First Baptist Church of Stanberry in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
