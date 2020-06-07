Miller, Loritta "Rita" 1948-2020

Loritta (Rita) Miller, 72, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020.

She was born Feb. 24, 1948, to John and Dessie (Barnhill) Williams.

Rita married Daniel Miller June 30, 1966.

They were married 50 years before his passing, in 2016.

She was also preceded in death by: her parents; children, Lynette Steltenpohl and Daniel J. Miller; and niece, Tabatha.

She was a member of Long Branch Christian Church.

Survivors include: children, Janet Karns (John) and Matthew Miller; sister, Linda Butterfield (Ted); grandchildren: Tarah, Josh, Geordan, Cody (Sarah) Lindsy, Livia, Braven; nephews: Teddy II, Michael, Dalton; niece, Bailey (Mason); son-in-law, Bruce; daughter-in-law; Christina; numerous great- grandchildren; and extended family and friends.

Farewell services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to: Long Branch Christian Church.

