STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. - Lorene Miller, 101, Stewartsville, returned to her heavenly home on Sept. 5, 2020.

Devotion to her family and firm belief in God supported her throughout her life and ultimately gave her peace.

Lorene was born to Ray and Nellie (Anderson) Good of Ravenwood, Missouri on March 17, 1919.

Lorene was preceded in death by: her parents; sister, LaVeda Montgomery; husbands: Robert Hoskins, Claude W. Miller and Lee Lippincott; son, Ronald Miller; daughter, Ramona Weiland; and infant granddaughter, Debra Long.

Surivors: daughter, Roberta Long; son, Richard Miller (Lori); sisters, LaFaye Newcomer (Leroy) and Loretta Smith (Harvey); 11 grandchildren; and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial donations to American Alzheimer's Association, in lieu of flowers.

www.heatonbowmansmith.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.